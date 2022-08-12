ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is proposing taking funding away from city-sanctioned homeless encampments and putting it to other homeless support services in town. Lewis plans to introduce his proposal at Monday’s meeting. That is when the council is set to discuss Councilor Brook Bassan’s proposals.

One proposal would put a moratorium on new sanctioned encampments while her other bill would take them out of the city’s zoning code altogether. The city’s Planning Department approved its first sanctioned homeless camp this week on Menaul near I-25.