City councilor seeks to prioritize community input on public spending decisions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back a system that asks the community where public dollars should be spent.

Money spent from the city’s capital improvement program goes toward projects like parks, community centers, and road improvements. The process to decide which projects get prioritized used to include public meetings to gather input.

Now, Councilor Cynthia Borrego wants to bring it back.

“It’s important that we listen to them and hear what their needs are as well, because some of us don’t live in those neighborhoods,” City Councilor Cynthia Borrego said.

The proposal is set to be heard at Monday night’s council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.