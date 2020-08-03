City councilor introduces bills addressing inequality

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Klarissa Peña is introducing a series of bills at Monday’s city council meeting she says will address inequality. One measure would be establish a community policing council that would be supported by a civilian agency, instead of APD.

Another bill would direct the city to explore options for changing the appointment process for city boards and commissions, promoting diversity among their ranks. She says she will also seek to finalize a committee’s decision and seek community input on what will replace the Juan de Oñate statue in Old Town. The city councilor will propose two other bills she hopes will tackle inequality in Albuquerque.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss