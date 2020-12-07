City councilor calls for more transparency for interim appointments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque city councilors want more transparency for the public about interim appointments for police chief. Councilor Brook Bassan says there’s currently no policy on the books for what should be considered a reasonable amount of time for a vacancy for an interim appointment.

This resolution would require the mayor to make an appointment or interim appointment for police chief within 24-hours of a vacancy. When there is an interim appointment, the mayor must provide documentation explaining the status of the selection process. The resolution will be brought up at the next public safety committee meeting.

Latest Politics/Government News: