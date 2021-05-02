City council to vote on giving public more say on homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happening Monday, the city council is set to vote on whether to give people more time to weigh in on putting the city’s new homeless shelter in the International District. The mayor has announced plans to convert the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson into the facility known as the Gateway Center.

City Councilor Pat Davis is sponsoring a resolution that would establish a so-called “good neighbor program” before the city takes any further steps in developing the center. It would include community input sessions for neighbors, neighborhood associations and nearby businesses to address the center’s overnight capacity, security protocols, and to make sure there are enough services available for those who need them.

“Most of our neighborhoods have said ‘we’re not opposed to this,'” said Councilor Davis. “We want to be sure that before we open this center to people who really need it, that we have the services and housing available. That’s what this is about.”

If city council signs off on the legislation Monday, at least two community input sessions would have to be held within 45 days.