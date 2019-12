ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Among the items on the city council’s agenda this week is whether the city will be moving forward with plans, along with the county, to acquire a plot of land on Crestview Bluff, near Old Coors and Central.

This would help preserve its historical and ecological features. To do that, the city would have to buy 43 lots from private owners for an estimated $1.25 million.