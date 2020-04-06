Albuquerque City Council to hold meeting online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Council will hold another meeting on Monday night, but it will gather in a much different way.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be held through a Zoom video conference. The council is accepting written public comments via email through 4 p.m. on Monday.

On the agenda, City Councilor Pat Davis is expected to introduce a resolution that would create a $1 million recovery fund for non-profits and businesses affected by COVID-19.

You can watch the meeting on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

