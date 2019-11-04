City council to discuss legislation declaring two 7-Elevens public nuisances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Monday night, Albuquerque’s City Council will meet to discuss final votes on nuisance declarations against two 7-Eleven convenience stores in the southeast.

The two stores have accumulated over 1,000 calls for police, and other city services in 16 months. If approved by the council and signed by Mayor Keller, the ordinance would require the properties to enter into a nuisance abatement agreement in order to lower calls for the crime at the locations.

If action is not taken, the legislation would give the city the ability to close the businesses.