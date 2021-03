ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors voted to send changes to a busy intersection to the full city council. The finance and government operations met Monday.

Councilor Brook Bassan is proposing a roundabout be built in the intersection of Holly and Ventura near Paseo Del Norte because of the growth in the area. Monday, the committee voted in favor of adding it to the city’s capital improvement plan. It’s estimated to cost more than $700,000.