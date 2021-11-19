City council set to vote on funding priorities for upcoming legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the legislative session gets closer, the city is putting together a long wish list for tens of millions of dollars for projects all around Albuquerque. Right now, the wish list is seven pages long, and it includes projects the city’s been hoping to get done for years.

For more than a decade, City Councilor Klarissa Pena has been pushing for an overhaul of the five-mile stretch of Coors from Central to Gun Club. She thinks now is the time to do it, and wants $10 million from the legislature to get it done. “It’s really important that we get the necessary public safety features added there,” Pena said.

That’s just one project on the city’s seven-page legislative wish list. There are the usual requests for more money for community centers and parks, and to finish Paseo del Norte. They’re also asking for funding for new projects. Like landscaping Montano between Taylor Ranch Road and Unser.

“It’s one of the ways we can mitigate a lot of the speeding that has been occurring, but also try to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said City Councilor Lan Sena.

The same goes for Odelia between Broadway and University. For years, neighbors have been complaining about street racers. Councilor Isaac Benton is also prioritizing a makeover of the grungy pedestrian tunnel, connecting the heart of the city to east downtown. He wants better lighting, panels that block out the noise from traffic and possibly a sound system.

There’s also a call for funding for a new Holocaust Museum, African American Museum and an Asian Community Center. This is a working list and will be pared down in the coming weeks.

Unlike the last couple of years, the city is not asking for any money for a soccer stadium. Over the past two years, the city asked the legislature for more than $43 million for various projects and received $9 million.