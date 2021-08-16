City council set to vote on free bus fare program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to make bus fares free. the city had set aside $3 million to cover the costs of a zero-fare pilot program. It was expected to take effect last month but the council delayed the vote. If approved, the program would begin by October 1.
Fares would still be charged for special events. Monday night’s council meeting starts at 5 p.m.