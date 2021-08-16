City council set to vote on free bus fare program

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to make bus fares free. the city had set aside $3 million to cover the costs of a zero-fare pilot program. It was expected to take effect last month but the council delayed the vote. If approved, the program would begin by October 1.

Story continues below

Fares would still be charged for special events. Monday night’s council meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES