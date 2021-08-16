City council set to vote on free bus fare program

(NEXSTAR) - For health care workers in states where the delta variant is causing the most damage, it can feel like they're living in a recurring nightmare. Hospital beds are filling up, intensive care units in some states are completely full, and the cause is once again COVID-19. Except this time around, there's not one, but three vaccines that could have helped prevent this.

That's what has some nurses and doctors so frustrated. An obstetrician in New York wrote in the Atlantic that she's seen colleagues venting on social media that unvaccinated patients shouldn't be offered lung transplants, or should have to wait in the waiting room until all vaccinated patients are seen first.