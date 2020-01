ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday’s city council meeting has been canceled following the death of Councilor Ken Sanchez.

Councilor Sanchez died Wednesday after a medical episode back in November. The 63-year-old served on the council for 14 years.

In a statement, Councilor Klarissa Pena says the city needs time to grieve and process the loss. The city council expects to resume on Jan. 22.