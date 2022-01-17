City council considers free BioPark admission for low-income families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will consider a proposal to make the Albuquerque BioPark more accessible to low-income families. Under the proposal, families with SNAP benefits can use their EBT card to buy up to six tickets per visit.

The city can also distribute family passes on Title I schools. The passes would be good for four admissions. Non-profits could also apply for passes to give to their clients. This is a developing story.

