City council approves proposal to create ‘Safe Harbor’ for abuse victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has the green light from City Council to look at ways to better protect victims of abuse. City Councilor Pat Davis introduced a proposal that would direct APD to create what is being called a victim “Safe Harbor”.

It would be a way for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault to be able to report their abuse without fear of being arrested on unrelated issues like misdemeanor charges or outstanding warrants. It’s something Councilor Davis says other cities around the country are doing and have seen success with.

“When Chief Medina and I began looking around the country to see how other agencies were addressing this, we found at least now everyone’s best practice avoids arresting both parties involved in a domestic violence incident,” said District 6 Councilor Davis.

Under the proposal APD will have to collaborate with criminal justice partners to create the policy.