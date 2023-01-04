ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At Albuquerque City Council Wednesday, councilors passed measures aimed at opening up more shelter beds to the homeless during the winter months. The councilors accepted a contract with the nonprofit “Heading Home” to operate the new Gateway Center on Gibson.

Full 24/7 services are set to begin in April, with emergency winter beds slated to be available starting next week. Council also approved funding from the county to expand the number of emergency shelter beds in the city for families and children.