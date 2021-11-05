City calls on developers to consider climate, surroundings when designing buildings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is urging developers to consider Albuquerque’s specific climate and surroundings when they design large buildings. “They’ll be happier in those environments because the lighting is better, the glare is reduced and those buildings, if they’re also oriented to take advantage of views of the mountains of the bosque, of the volcanos, that also just adds quality,” said Jolene Wolfley of the Albuquerque Planning Department.

City planners have added a section to the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO), calling on building designers to report how they considered effects like sun, shade, and natural views. They say this will not only make buildings more sustainable and cheaper to heat and cool, but also more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing.

For now, the section encourages these choices but doesn’t impose any building requirements. “The idea was, let’s just introduce the idea. Let’s get it out there and see how the design community responds to it,” said retired architect Bill Sabatini.

New commercial and residential developments of more than 25 units are required to submit their evaluations.