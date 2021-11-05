City bringing more education, access to Tijeras watershed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working with a number of partners including Bernalillo County and the Village of Tijeras on the Tijeras Creek Cultural Corridor Plan. It aims to bring more access and education about the Tijeras Arroyo, that plays a major role in bringing water from the mountains to Albuquerque.

“There’s just so many things that are going on in this area and it’s really deserving of you know kind of our uplifting that area and telling its story. and doing that in a very comprehensive and thoughtful way,” said Colleen McRoberts, Superintendent of the CABQ Open Space Division.

McRoberts said there is deep human history in the Tijeras Arroyo area and great environmental experience. The corridor plan runs from Singing Arrow Community Center up to Tijeras. While the creek appears dry most of the time, during heavy rains and spring snowmelt, it helps bring water to Albuquerque and sustains wildlife and vegetation.

The city’s plan would allow people to learn about the area by creating different stops where people can visit interpretive signs and exhibits. The plan will also bring low-impact recreation so people can enjoy the outdoor space while still protecting the natural resources and wildlife there.

“Right now, there’s a bunch of what we call social trails out there. Non-official trails and a lot of times they cause erosion and stuff. so through the plan, we’ll close a lot of those social trails and create a more cohesive system out there,” said McRoberts. She said the formal trails would stick the the Albuquerque open space part along the arroyo.

The city has conducted surveys to learn what changes people in the area would like to see. The city and its partners are also hosting an open house on Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Carnué Land Grant Meeting Hall. Mcroberts said once input is gathered, construction on formal trail heads could start as soon as 2022.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/tijeras-creek-cultural-corridor-plan.