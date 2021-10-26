City begins filling key positions for Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making key hires for its new around-the-clock homeless shelter. Albuquerque officials are looking to house up to 100 individuals and 25 families at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson.

Cristy Hernandez will be at the helm overseeing the Gateway Center as the administrator. They’ve also hired Cristina Parajon as their systems analyst, she will collect information from those staying at the shelter to help them make changes to operations.