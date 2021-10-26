City begins filling key positions for Gateway Center

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making key hires for its new around-the-clock homeless shelter. Albuquerque officials are looking to house up to 100 individuals and 25 families at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson.

Story Continues Below

Cristy Hernandez will be at the helm overseeing the Gateway Center as the administrator. They’ve also hired Cristina Parajon as their systems analyst, she will collect information from those staying at the shelter to help them make changes to operations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES