City asks public how bond money should be spent

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking people for their input on how bond money should be spent. In the survey, people can rank their priorities that include funding for the Albuquerque Police Department, public transportation, and expanding infrastructure and road repair.

People can also get specific on projects they want to see completed in their area. To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/KNLRDBN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES