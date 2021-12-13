City asks public how bond money should be spent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking people for their input on how bond money should be spent. In the survey, people can rank their priorities that include funding for the Albuquerque Police Department, public transportation, and expanding infrastructure and road repair.

People can also get specific on projects they want to see completed in their area. To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/KNLRDBN.