City announces expansion to APD southeast area substation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is upgrading the Albuqueruqe Police Department‘s southeast area substation. The addition includes a new single-story building adjacent to the existing command. It will house more offices including some for detectives and there will also be more holding cells and a gym for officers.

“When we came in, Albuquerque was at a crossroads for public safety. Rising crime had been ignored for a decade while officer numbers dropped and infrastructure was neglected. That was especially true in long-underserved areas like the Southeast,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “We’ve made investments in public safety our top priority from day one. This expansion moves us one step closer to making sure residents in this area don’t have to wait longer than anyone else for a public safety response when they need it.”

The more than $4 million project is funded through voter-approved GO bonds from the past three years and the expansion is expected to be complete by the fall.

“The Southeast Area Command is our busiest and covers the largest portion of the city, yet it’s the smallest of all our area command facilities,” said APD Chief Harold Medina in the same news release. “This expansion will allow for more space and much-needed resources for our officers to better serve the community.”