SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to create tougher penalties on illegal chop shops now heads to the Senate. House Bill 156 would make it a third-degree felony to cut up stolen cars to illegally sell for parts.

It’s an effort to tackle the car theft problem in the state. If convicted, a person could face up to three years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

The proposal will now head to a Senate committee after getting the green light by the House over the weekend.