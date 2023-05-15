SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life ceremony will be held Monday for the former New Mexico Governor Jerry Apodaca. The ceremony will be held at the Capitol in the Rotunda from noon to 1 p.m. on May 15. He will then lie in state from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then on Tuesday, May 16, funeral services will begin at noon at the cathedral followed by a reception at the Inn at Loretto.

All events are open to the public but the burial will be a private family event. Apodaca was born in Las Cruces and served as governor from 1975-1979. He passed away at the age of 88 in April.

Jeff Apodaca, the son of Jerry Apodaca, sent a statement to KRQE about his father’s passing.