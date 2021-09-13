Case against high school coach accused of raping student dismissed

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a Los Lunas High School coach accused of raping a 15-year-old student has been dismissed, for now. Johnathan Bindues was arrested in July.

Police say they started an investigation into the track and basketball coach after a mother reported finding sexually explicit texts, pictures, and videos on her teenage daughter’s phone. Police say the teen also told them she had sex with Bindues at school and at his home.

But now, according to court documents filed last week, the case has been dismissed pending further investigation. Criminal charges can still be filed at a later time.