NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will have a new sheriff. Manny Gonzales is finishing up his second term. Retired Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Allen is going up against former state representative and retired Albuquerque police officer Paul Pacheco.

Democrat John Allen has highlighted his extensive background in law enforcement serving with the New Mexico State Police and 19 years in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. Some of Allen’s priorities are putting repeat offenders behind bars and ending nepotism that he says exists in the Sheriff’s office.

Republican Paul Pacheco has touted his tough-on-crime plan that he says puts victims first. He’s hammered what he calls a catch-and-release system in Bernalillo County. He served 27 years with APD and four years in the state’s house of representatives.

The other candidate is Libertarian Kaelan Dreyer who has no background in law enforcement and is running as a “protest candidate,” with a focus on decriminalizing all drug possession.