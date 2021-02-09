Candidates sought to fill Santa Fe Human Services Committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Human Services Committee is searching for individuals to fill three vacancies. According to a news release, the Committee oversees the Human Services Fund, reviews applications for the fund and makes recommendations, and ensures access to services for all residents of Santa Fe.

The committee membership is made up of seven members appointed by the mayor with approval from the Governing Body. The news release explains that considerations are made to make sure that the committee membership reflects a range of ages, lived experiences, and professional and community backgrounds.

The priorities of the Committee are:

Adult Health Behavioral Health Community Safety Equitable Society

Members of the committee must live in Santa Fe County. The committee meets six times per year and meetings are open to the public.

Those who are interested in applying can submit a letter of interest and a resume by February 19, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to Children and Youth Program Manager and Human Services Committee Liaison Elizabeth Peterson at 505-470-3186. Her email is empeterson@santafenm.gov.