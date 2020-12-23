Candidates emerge to replace Rep. Deb Haaland

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More names are emerging to possibly fill Congresswoman Deb Haaland’s U.S. House seat. Last week, President-elect Biden nominated Haaland to lead the U.S. Department of Interior.

Potential candidates are throwing their hats in the ring for her First Congressional District seat. If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, New Mexico’s Secretary of State would call a special election to fill her spot.

This week, Democratic candidates, State Rep. Melanie Stansbury and State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez announced their campaigns. Meanwhile, Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes is hinting at another run for the seat. Meanwhile, MMA coach Greg Jackson is considering an independent run.

