Candidates emerge to replace Rep. Deb Haaland

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More names are emerging to possibly fill Congresswoman Deb Haaland’s U.S. House seat. Last week, President-elect Biden nominated Haaland to lead the U.S. Department of Interior.

Potential candidates are throwing their hats in the ring for her First Congressional District seat. If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, New Mexico’s Secretary of State would call a special election to fill her spot.

This week, Democratic candidates, State Rep. Melanie Stansbury and State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez announced their campaigns. Meanwhile, Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes is hinting at another run for the seat. Meanwhile, MMA coach Greg Jackson is considering an independent run.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Strong cold front moves in overnight

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery