ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sign of the crime problem in Albuquerque, the theft of catalytic converters. On Monday, a city councilor introduced a bill to deter thieves from stealing and selling these expensive car parts. The legislation would create a system requiring metal shops to take extra steps to ensure the parts they purchase aren’t stolen.

Albuquerque city Councilor Renee Grout owns and operates The Auto Clinic, and she’s seen her fair share of stolen catalytic converters. She shared, “I’ve had lots of people reach out to me and tell me they’ve been victims of this kind of theft.”

Matthew Medina had his SUV’s catalytic converter stolen from the Presbyterian Hospital while his daughter was being treated for RSV. He said it was a long and pricey process to get it fixed. “It’s very stressful, and it makes us feel really uncomfortable when we go out and about to town cause now in the back of our mind, we’re always worried about if we’re going to have a catalytic converter in our vehicle.”

Councilor Grout is now introducing the ‘Secondhand Catalytic Converter Purchase Ordinance’, which would require additional information when reselling catalytic converters to secondhand metal dealers.

For example, a valid government ID, thumbprint, the year, make, model, and VIN for the vehicle that the catalytic converter was removed from, and more. “Anytime a cat is taken to the recycling yard for cash because there are valuable metals and in all of these parts, the recycling yard needs to gather information about what kind of vehicle that catalytic converter came off of,” explained Councilor Grout.

The goal is to stop secondhand metal dealers from purchasing or receiving stolen parts. Another aspect of the bill would allow any sworn officer within APD’s Property Crimes Division to inspect metal businesses during normal business hours to check catalytic converters and required transaction records.

Medina says this kind of proposal is reassuring. He shared, “I feel that my voice is being heard, and I hope other people feel the same way that this has occurred to.”

Councilor Renee Grout tells KRQE she’s hopeful other councilors will get on board to pass this bill which she says is needed to tackle part of the city’s crime problem. The charge for a metal shop not following the rules would be a misdemeanor but the bill suggests that these businesses could be investigated and charged under the criminal code of operating a chop shop.