Budget proposal clears Senate, headed back to House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State senators passed the proposed $7.6 billion budget Wednesday. Now it’s heading back to the House for final approval.

“Some of the action we had to take on the Senate Finance Committee was to restore our reserves,” said Sen. John Arthur Smith (D- Deming). “On the reserve side, it was on the negative. We did that by trimming some highway funding.”

The lion’s share of the budget would go towards public education and makes room for the Governor’s $320-million trust fund for early childhood programs.

Right off the bat, Senators tried to tweak the budget; fighting over additional money into the rainy day fund, state employee salaries, but the biggest battle was over the Opportunity Scholarship. It would help fund a portion of the tuition and fees for two-year programs.

“So basically we are creating an opportunity scholarship but only for some,” said Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R- Roswell). “So we’re creating an opportunity to become a philosopher or a doctor, but what about creating an opportunity to become a welder or a truck driver or an aviation mechanic? Or some other things we desperately need in the state?”

The budget would also funnel more than a billion towards health and human services, but cut additional money for roads.

The bill is expected to be heard Wednesday night in the House for final approval. Lawmakers expect a big fight between the two chambers over the budget. Lawmakers have until Noon Thursday to make an agreement or they’ll go into a special session.

Related Coverage