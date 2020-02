SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, a House committee is expected to vote on a bill that could raise teacher salaries. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that House Bill 2 would raise pay for K-12 teachers as well as allocate more money for early childhood services.

The bill would include $35 million more for public education and $4.7 million more for higher education than the previously considered Legislative Finance Committee budget. If the bill passes, it will move to the full House.