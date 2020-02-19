Budget includes small fraction of funds requested for Albuquerque homeless shelter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will likely only get a small fraction of the millions it asked the state legislature to build a new homeless shelter.

As the budget stands now, the city will get just $50,000 for the $14 million it requested for the so-called ‘Gateway Center.’

The city says that money would have funded phase two of the project and they are still on track to launch phase one with the $14 million in city funds they already have. The plan now is to ask again next year.

“By the time they’re getting started on phase two, we’ll probably be in the next session so we will be able to complete the project at that time,” said Rep. Javier Martinez.

The city says they are thankful for the $20 million coming to Albuquerque to fully fund public safety initiatives and $13 million for infrastructure.