NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Attorney General and Lea County have formally submitted their arguments in their legal fight over abortion. Clovis, Hobbs, Lea County and Roosevelt County all passed ordinances aimed at restricting abortion access. That prompted a challenge from the New Mexico Attorney General.

In a brief filed with the state Supreme Court Thursday night, Attorney General Raul Torres claims the cities and counties exceeded their authority by passing medical licensing rules that conflict with state provisions. He argues that House Bill 7, which cleared the legislature this past sessions, prevents public bodies from discriminating against those seeking reproductive healthcare like abortion.

In its brief, Lea County points to a 19th century Federal law called the Comstock Act which they said prevents abortion medication from being sent in the mail. The county also pointed out that HB 7 doesn’t officially become law until June 16. Clovis, Hobbs, and Roosevelt County have until May 10 to file their briefs.