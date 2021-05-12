Bond money approved for housing complex at Mesa Del Sol

[1] Wrongful death lawsuit outlines horrific life events in James Dunklee case CYFD finds itself at the center of a new lawsuit that claims it had at least eight chances to save a four-year-old boy before he was killed. The suit, filed by the estate of James Dunklee Cruz, claims he lived a life of horrific neglect, physical and sexual abuse before his death in 2019. The allegations began just a day after he was born in 2015 when CYFD received a report that James was being emotionally abused by his mother Krista Cruz and living in filth. Two months before his death in 2019, there was an urgent care visit where James was injured. In December of that year, police say James was beaten to death by his mother's roommate Zerrick Marquez who's awaiting trial. James' mother has not been charged for his death. CYFD declined to comment.

[2] Parents react to UNM’s decision to not allow guests at outdoor graduation Pleas from UNM graduates to allow guests at this weekend's commencements may be falling on deaf ears because the university says its hands are tied. UNM is hosting its first in-person graduation since 2019 on Saturday but guests aren't allowed. Of the 3,500 eligible students, about 1,200 signed up and will be seated six feet apart and in every other row. UNM says planning took place in March when the county was in the Yellow. While now in Turquoise, they say it's too late to expand the event. Saturday's commencement will be live-streamed.