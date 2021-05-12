Bond money approved for housing complex at Mesa Del Sol

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is moving forward with a plan to build an affordable housing complex at Mesa Del Sol. The Gateway Apartments would be the first low-income housing development for the community, which sits a few miles south of the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Tuesday, county commissioners approved $44 million in repayable bond money to finance the land purchase and construction. “I think it’s really important that we support affordable housing, and that we keep those jobs moving forward, and we have those opportunities for families to start somewhere to better themselves,” said Steven Michael Quezada, Bernalillo County Commissioner.

The complex would include more than 300 apartments on a 140-acre site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES