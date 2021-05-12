Bond money approved for housing complex at Mesa Del Sol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is moving forward with a plan to build an affordable housing complex at Mesa Del Sol. The Gateway Apartments would be the first low-income housing development for the community, which sits a few miles south of the Albuquerque International Sunport.
Tuesday, county commissioners approved $44 million in repayable bond money to finance the land purchase and construction. “I think it’s really important that we support affordable housing, and that we keep those jobs moving forward, and we have those opportunities for families to start somewhere to better themselves,” said Steven Michael Quezada, Bernalillo County Commissioner.
The complex would include more than 300 apartments on a 140-acre site.