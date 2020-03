NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are backing a bill that would fund maintenance for the National Park Service.

The Great American Outdoors Act would create $1.9 billion per year National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund for five years. Under the bill backed by Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, the National Park Service would receive a bulk of the aid.

It would also permanently guarantee $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.