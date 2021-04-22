Bipartisan bill strives to make drunk driving technology standard in cars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congress is considering new legislation aimed at ending drunk driving. Senator Ben Ray Lujan is among those introducing federal legislation known as the RIDE, or Reduced Impaired Driving for Everyone Act.

The bill would require all car manufacturers to include drunk driving prevention technology as standard equipment in all new vehicles within the next few years. New data shows that such technology would save nearly 10,000 lives every year.

“Drunk driving has brought pain into the homes of too many New Mexicans, people across America, in every community. We have mourned the loss of loved ones due to a drunk driving accident,” said Sen. Lujan.

The RIDE Act is the companion bill to the bipartisan HALT Act which is a piece of legislation in the House that calls for similar technology to be created.