Bill would set funds aside to test wells for PFAS contamination

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Senate passed the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection bill by two votes with some Democrats crossing party lines. It came after a tense afternoon of debate. This bill would allow law enforcement officials to petition the courts to temporarily take away someone's guns if they are a threat to themselves or to the public.

"In too many of these mass killings and in suicides, we have noticed and we have acknowledged too many times of these individuals telling friends, schoolmates, principals, family members, of their intentions to do harm to others and yet despite that knowledge, too often times nothing is done," said Sen. Joseph Cervantes.