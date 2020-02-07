Live Now
Bill would set funds aside to test wells for PFAS contamination

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill in the Roundhouse would set aside funds to test wells potentially polluted by firefighting foam. Republican Senator Pat Woods and Stuart Ingle are sponsoring Senate Bill 275, which would set aside $700,000.

Chemicals used at Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases have seeped into the groundwater and have made their way to dairy farms. Communities across the country have seen similar contaminations.

