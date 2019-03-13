Bill would set aside $57 million to fund lawmakers’ ‘pork projects’

The state has a lot of extra money to spend this year and it could make a big difference where you live.

A bill making its way through the Roundhouse would set aside an extra $57 million for lawmakers to spend in their districts. Only a handful of longtime lawmakers remember the last time we’ve had this much extra money for a junior bill, which funds pork projects.

It would give each senator and representative hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on whatever they’d like.

“What I would like to consider the Primary Appropriations Act, there are pieces that have been forgotten so we set aside three to four million dollars to pick up some of those state pieces we thought were important but didn’t get into the major bill,” Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said.

Rep. Lundstrom says the state’s oil boom surplus has given New Mexico an extra billion dollars to spend.

The junior bill would give each senator about $700,000 and each representative $400,000. The money is supposed to go towards either new buildings in their towns, feasibility studies on what needs to be improved in their areas, or they can pour the money into existing places including schools, courts or colleges.

Each lawmaker can decide where they want to spend the money and how much they want to spend.

“I think we have to be very careful when we take that much money and move it back into the communities, that it doesn’t become politically motivated but that it’s used in a manner that will improve the quality of life in your community,” Rep. James Townsend, R-Artesia, said.

Lawmakers have already submitted their ideas on where the money should go. If the junior bill passes, the governor would have to sign off on each project.

The bills don’t show you which lawmaker is behind each project, but House Republicans provided their spending requests. To review them, click here.