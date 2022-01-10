Bill would hike tax on tobacco products

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bill would double the tax on tobacco products. House Bill 33 introduced by Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat from Dona Ana County — would increase the tax by ten cents per cigarette, making it 20 cents.

Story continues below

The bill would also increase the tax on cartridges on e-cigarettes — it was just 50 cents. Under the bill, it would increase to $3.50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES