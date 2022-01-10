Bill would hike tax on tobacco products

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bill would double the tax on tobacco products. House Bill 33 introduced by Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat from Dona Ana County — would increase the tax by ten cents per cigarette, making it 20 cents.
The bill would also increase the tax on cartridges on e-cigarettes — it was just 50 cents. Under the bill, it would increase to $3.50.