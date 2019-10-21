Bill would ease immigrants’ access to healthcare

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill aims to allow immigrants easier access to healthcare.

Last week, Representative Deb Haaland introduced The Heal Act. The legislation aims to remove the five-year waiting period that many immigrants face before getting access to Medicaid programs.

It would also allow immigrants to purchase health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act. Haaland says she wants to prevent women from dying from illnesses and diseases such as breast cancer, heart disease, and maternal complications.