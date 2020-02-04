Bill would assist Española school district with fine

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill is moving through the House trying to help Española Public Schools pay a fine owed to the IRS. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that between 2016 and 2018 the state public education department was in control of Española schools’ finances and the district failed to submit proof that employees were offered health insurance plans.

House Bill 244 would give the district $1.2 million from the general fund to help pay the penalty during the 2021 fiscal year. The bill currently sits in a House committee.