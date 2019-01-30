Bill would allow NM voters to register on Election Day

Election Day could look a little different next time around.

Democratic state lawmakers are pushing to let voters register up until the last second, even on Election Day. However, the idea is facing some push back.

Supporters of the bill say this would encourage people to vote. Others are concerned it could increase voter fraud.

“We want everyone to vote. We want to make it as easy as possible, and so that what this does, it eliminates a barrier that is now in there totally artificially because the facts with technology now, we can know who is eligible and who is not,” Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, said.

Rep. Daymon Ely is sponsoring the bill. He says being able to register to vote on Election Day would be convenient if you didn’t get a chance to earlier.

Republicans are resisting the idea.

“I think the problems with same-day registration is that you have a situation where it could lend itself to potential abuse,” Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said.

Republican committee members say the state doesn’t have the technical infrastructure to update the voter registry instantly, so they’re worried it would open the door for people to vote more than once. They also think it could be expensive to update the system.

However, the Secretary of State’s office says making sure the voter registry can be instantly updated would be the first priority if the bill becomes law.

The bill passed along party lines. It now heads to another committee before it can get to the House floor.