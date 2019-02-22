Bill would allow homemade food to be sold legally without inspections

If you want to buy a slice of a farmer’s homemade pie, you might be able to soon buy it, legally. A new bill would allow the sale of homemade foods at select places, but with restrictions.

Right now, in order to buy homemade food products, it has to be from an inspected or regulated kitchen. That’s not realistic for everyone.

“This is the normal practice for agricultural communities,” said a supporter. “We trade, barter sell, amongst ourselves all the time.”

The “Food Freedom Act” sponsored by Republican Representatives Zachary Cook and Alonzo Baldonado would allow homemade food from kitchens that haven’t been licensed or inspected to be sold at farmers markets, farms, ranches and producers’ homes.

Chicken and other meats could only be sold under certain conditions.

Committee members said they have friends and neighbors who want to sell their homemade goodies, but fall short when it comes to regulations.

“They were told that unless they had a Department of Agriculture inspected kitchen then they couldn’t do that,” said Rep. Paul Bandy, (R) Aztec. “So this bill would address that problem.”

The New Mexico Environment Department, which does food inspections, weighed in with concerns about foodborne illnesses. NMED worries that more people could get food poisoning with more food coming from uninspected kitchens.

The bill doesn’t say if people would need permits to sell their homemade food.

It was unanimously passed in the committee. It will now move on to the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.