Bill that would requires all vehicles to be scanned at border clears U.S. House

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Representative Xochitl Torres Small is backing a bill to help better secure the southern border. The Albuquerque Journal reports that this week the Securing America’s Ports Act cleared the first hurdle in the U.S. House on Monday.

The bill aims to increase scanning for vehicles entering the U.S. at border entry ports. Torres Small says the bill would apply to all ports big and small.

According to the Journal, only about 15% of commercial vehicles are scanned for contraband as they cross the border from Mexico. It’s an effort to crack down on illegal drugs and guns from coming into the U.S.