Closings & Delays
There are currently 78 active closings. Click for more details.

Bill that would requires all vehicles to be scanned at border clears U.S. House

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Representative Xochitl Torres Small is backing a bill to help better secure the southern border. The Albuquerque Journal reports that this week the Securing America’s Ports Act cleared the first hurdle in the U.S. House on Monday.

The bill aims to increase scanning for vehicles entering the U.S. at border entry ports. Torres Small says the bill would apply to all ports big and small.

According to the Journal, only about 15% of commercial vehicles are scanned for contraband as they cross the border from Mexico. It’s an effort to crack down on illegal drugs and guns from coming into the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞