Bill seeks to crack down on child predators

A state lawmaker wants to crack down on crimes against kids. A bill would allow people who were sexually abused as children to take their abuser to court, no matter how much time has passed.

A sexual assault survivor told KRQE News 13 this bill would give people more courage to face their abusers, even years after the crime.

“I think that it is incredibly difficult to believe that a perpetrator could look at a calendar someday in the future and think: that’s the day I can get away with this crime,” said sexual assault survivor Abrianna Morales. “And so passing this bill is putting an end to that. It’s putting New Mexico’s children first and although it does not guarantee convictions or trials, it guarantees that the state will acknowledge the heinous crimes that occurs to children in this state.”

Morales, a Las Cruces high school student, said she was sexually assaulted when she was 15-years-old. She’s fighting a decades-old statute of limitations law. Children have to report the abuse within five or six years, depending on the sex crime.

After that time is up, it’s too late to go after their abusers.

“People sometimes bottle up for decades and don’t talk about it, and so and just recognizing that the crime hasn’t gone away just because the statute of limitations, that normally that short statute of limitations has gone away but the crime hasn’t gone away, and nor is the legal redress from the victim standpoint,” said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, (D) Las Cruces.

To erase those limitations, Sen. Steinborn is sponsoring Senate Bill 55. The senator said it’s time the state does more to protect kids.

The bill was supposed to be presented at Tuesday’s Senate Public Affairs Committee, but Sen. Steinborn said he wants to fix a few items on the bill before presenting it.

If the bill passes at the Public Affairs Committee, it will move onto the Senate Judiciary Committee.