Bill seeks to ban trafficking of wildlife parts, products

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There could soon be stricter punishment for knowingly selling ivory and other endangered wildlife parts in New Mexico. If Democratic Senator Mimi Stewart’s bill passes this session, sellers could be sentenced to a year in jail.

The trafficking ban is tied to animals that are in danger of extinction such as rhinoceros, elephants, lions, and additional species listed on the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Exemptions under the bill would include items that are at least a century old including objects that are owned by enrolled members of federally recognized Native American tribes or nations according to the Associated Press.

The bill passed a Senate committee along party lines on Thursday. Stewart says 10 other states have similar restrictions on wildlife trafficking.