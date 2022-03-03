SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Part of the big crime bill passed this legislative session was increased benefits for families of officers killed in the line of duty. house Bill 68 goes into effect on July 1.

It will give $1 million in supplemental death benefits when officers are killed on the job. Rep. Meridith Dixon said Wednesday’s deadly crash sadly proves why the bill she helped sponsor is so important. “A very unfortunate and tragic situation that we just witnessed in New Mexico and one of the things I think the legislature do is let our law enforcement officers, their families, and the community know that we appreciate their work and we support what they’re doing,” Dixon said.

Even though the start date for the new benefits is a few months away, KRQE News 13 asked the governor’s office if there are any plans to include Officer Duran’s family. They said there’s no way for the governor to change the language of the legislation meaning Duran’s family only qualifies for the current benefit of $250,000.

That’s on top of his pension and life insurance. The governor has not yet signed HN 68. The signing period ends on Mar. 9.