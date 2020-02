SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to create tougher regulations for tobacco is heading to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 131 passed the House late Tuesday night after already getting the green light from Senate.

It would allow the state to crack down on stores caught selling to anyone under 21 and even go as far as revoking its license. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls it a common-sense bill after a new federal law raised the minimum age of tobacco sales to 21.