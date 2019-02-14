Bill could help drivers at risk of getting license suspended

A new bill might make it harder for people to get their driver’s license suspended.

House Bill 427 basically says if you miss court or don’t pay a traffic fine on time, your license won’t get suspended and you won’t get hit with a misdemeanor charge because of it.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Antonio Maestas, (D) Albuquerque, who is also a lawyer, said he sees this kind of problem happen to a lot of people, but hopes this is a way for the courts to focus more on violent offenders.

“This will alleviate the system in regards to cops, jails, and judges, but still hold people accountable because there will be a hold on your license. So you’re still gonna have to pay the fine, you just won’t be made into a criminal by suspending your license,” said Rep. Maestas.

The bill will be first heard in a committee on Friday.