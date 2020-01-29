Bill aims to provide specialized training for New Mexico’s school resource officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants officers to get more training if they want to work in schools. A bill discussed Wednesday would give those officers a different kind of training.

Rep. Patricio Ruiloba says school resource officers get a lot of training for their job to protect the students, but it falls short on the community aspect.

“And granted our school police officers right now are doing a really good job in keeping our schools safe, but identifying additional training on how to engage your school community and how to be a resource for students, families within that community,” Rep. Ruiloba, (D) Albuquerque, said.

Rep. Patricio Ruiloba, who is a current school resource officer for Albuquerque Public Schools, is spearheading House Bill 184. It would require SROs to get more extensive training on crisis management, how to respond to students with mental and behavioral issues, and how to mentor students. It would also help fund getting equipment for those officers.

Right now, the bill is getting bipartisan support.

“Most of these folks who are working as school resource officers are retired police officers, and in some regard, they have a basis on how to operate as a police officer. But that’s a whole new ballgame in the confines of the school, you’re dealing with children, folks that are not at the adult age yet, and I think that’s a whole different way that has to be handled and it’s vital we get these folks trained,” Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, (R) Los Lunas, said.

The bill was heard Wednesday in the House Judiciary Committee but wasn’t voted on. Some of the members wanted to clarify some of the language in the bill before putting it to a vote.

This bill would give school districts an extra $1,000 for each SRO to get that specialized training. The money would come from the Law Enforcement Protection Fund.