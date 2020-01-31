Bill aims to provide more oversight of deadly force by law enforcement officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill aimed at more oversight of deadly force by police officers has been filed at the Roundhouse. The bill essentially fast tracks officer-involved shooting investigations.

“I was really motivated by that shooting in Bernalillo County by the sheriff’s department of a young woman with 21 bullets in her body,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D) Albuquerque. “There should be transparency, we should know why that happened.”

In Senate Bill 100, within three days from a person’s death from a law enforcement officer, a special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office will decide if the investigation needs to be done by a law enforcement agency or an independent investigator. Within three months, there will be a probable cause hearing about the investigation where the courts will decide if they believe the law enforcement officer committed a crime.

However, a local police union said the bill needs work.

“A lot of the timelines associated with this bill are just…there is no way they can be accomplished,” said Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association President Shaun Willoughby. “An investigation into an OIS (officer-involved shooting) or an excessive use-of-force claim, these are long investigations.”

This bill will not go through committees this session because that’s what the governor relayed to the bill’s sponsor, but Sen. Sedillo Lopez said she wants to work with the Attorney General’s office and law enforcement agencies to tweak this bill.

As for the deadly shooting the senator talked about, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office told KRQE News 13 the woman charged deputies with a knife. A push for BCSO deputies to use lapel cameras to get more transparency came swiftly after that incident.