Biden’s transition team reportedly vetting Rep. Haaland for Interior Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is reportedly vetting Representative Deb Haaland for Secretary of Interior Department. That is according to the political website The Hill.

Haaland represents New Mexico’s First Congressional District. However, some Washington officials believe New Mexico’s Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich could be under consideration. Udall, who is retiring from the Senate, has signaled his interest in the position.

